QUINCY — Because of new mitigations in Illinois to combat the spread of COVID-19, the Quincy Family YMCA has canceled Dashing through the Lights Fun Run/Walk set for Thursday, Dec. 3.
The event would have allowed runners and walkers to experience the Festival of Lights in Moorman and Wavering parks on foot, supporting both the YMCA and Festival of Lights.
Plans called for participants to sign up for a time slot to limit the number of people gathering at once and screenings before participating.
The YMCA said it will provide full refunds to all participants.