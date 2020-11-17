STAFF REPORT
QUINCY — The Quincy Salvation Army is reminding the community that the carry-out and delivery signup deadline for Thanksgiving dinner is Thursday.
The Quincy Salvation Army will serve its annual free Community Thanksgiving Dinner from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. Because of capacity limits and safety precautions being taken due to COVID-19, the meal will be served via carry-out, with delivery to shut-ins.
The meal will consist of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner complete with turkey and all of the trimmings.
Volunteers are not needed this year, and dessert donations will not be accepted because of the precautions being taken to ensure the health and well-being of the community.
When calling to place an order, recipients will need to provide the following information: name, number of meals, and a time to pick-up the meals. Shut-ins and those with no transportation will need to provide the following information: name, number of meals and address.
For more information, to arrange a carry-out time, or meal delivery, call Tina Lewis at 217-231-5626.
Anyone wishing to donate toward the meal may mail a check to the Salvation Army, P.O. Box 75; Quincy, IL, 62306-0075.