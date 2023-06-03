CARTHAGE, Ill. — Raigan Brown knows that her son, as he grew up, would have continued to play T-ball.
But three-year-old Jett — who already loved playing catch, being outside and playing in the dirt — died June 27, 2020, in a tractor accident hours after his first T-ball practice.
Family, friends, community members and the Carthage Park District teamed up in his memory to rebuild and create a ball field at the Joe and Helen Grate Sports Complex in Carthage.
Jett Brown Field will be dedicated at 6 p.m. Monday.
“My husband and I are really proud of the support we have received from the community, from our family and friends just to get this project done. It was a huge undertaking,” Brown said. “It makes us proud to have Jett’s name involved with something that will help better our community and make memories for kids moving forward.”
A softball game between Carthage and Hamilton will follow the dedication ceremony, with Jett’s sister Hattie playing on the Carthage team in the first league game played on the field.
Park District Board President Chris Talley said it’s good to see the field finished.
“It’s been a long time in the making,” Talley said. “It couldn’t come at a better time with a busy ball season coming up.”
Initial plans called for revamping what was a small field suitable only for T-ball and younger players with help from Jett’s family, but “it kind of grew as we went. Other people had ideas,” Talley said.
A grant provided new playground equipment. The high school art class created murals for buildings by the playground. Improvements at the adjacent ball field were followed by work with the Lions Club to rebuild the shelter pavilion.
“Overall it’s making that property and facility look so much nicer, more usable. There’s just much better opportunities for the community,” Talley said.
“Having three nice fields, maybe we can do some small tournaments, bring some people to the community,” he said. “It also gives an opportunity to be a little more efficient in our operations. Having two fields right next to each other, right by the concession stand, the restrooms, the playground. It’s a lot easier access for hosting the high school and middle schools teams.”
When someone’s in need, the community rallies and gets things done, Brown said, and getting this project done was meaningful to her family.
“To be able to have this field dedicated to him and know the community is surrounding us and supporting us, it’s just an awesome feeling,” Brown said. “We’ve just been really overwhelmed with all the support and love.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.