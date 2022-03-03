QUINCY — Drivers are reminded to plan ahead before heading out for their St. Patrick's Day celebrations.
The Adams County Sheriff's Department will be conducting enforcement details from March 11 to 18 to help keep county roads safe for everyone.
"This St. Patrick’s Day, make your own luck by designating a sober driver," Sheriff Rich Wagner said. "If you’ll be drinking, using cannabis or partaking of any other impairing substance, planning ahead is the best way to ensure you and your friends make it home safely."
In addition to looking for alcohol- and drug-impaired drivers, ACSD deputies will be stepping up seat belt enforcement, particularly at night when seat belt usage rates are lowest. Speeding, distracted driving, and other traffic laws will also be strictly enforced.
The sheriff's department said while designating a sober driver is the simplest way to avoid a tragic crash or DUI arrest, additional measures to help you keep yourself and others safe include:
•If a friend is about to drive impaired, take their keys and help them get home safely.
•Buckle up. It’s your best defense in the event of a crash.
•Remember, pedestrians are at risk, too. If you’re walking, keep an eye out for cars. If you’re driving, remain alert for impaired walkers who may not obey street signs.
The St. Patrick’s Day enforcement effort is made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.