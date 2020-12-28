SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Pam Molitoris cut right to the chase when asked about the growing need for food assistance across the region.
“In my 18 years here, I have never seen the need as high as it is right now,” said Molitoris, the longtime executive director of the Central Illinois Foodbank in Springfield.
That’s why a $500,000 contribution from an anonymous donor will have an immediate and much-needed impact across the 21-county region the foodbank serves, including Adams, Brown and Pike counties.
“Rural areas are of the most concern,” Molitoris said.
Molitoris said thousands of individuals and families who have never before experienced hunger are now in a position of not knowing how they will get their next meal.
“We can’t think of a better way to spend our money than helping feed our neighbors in need,” Molitoris said.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of individuals who were food insecure in the foodbank’s 21-county service area amounted to nearly 90,000 people. The latest projections estimate that number to now be more than 120,000.
Molitoris said one in seven people — including one in four children — are now experiencing hunger in the 21-county area.
“The Central Illinois Foodbank has made incredible inroads in meeting the need for nutritious food,” she said. “However, there is much work to be done as hunger continues to extend its reach. We are very blessed to have had this donor come forward.”
Food Assistance resources in Adams County include:
- Community for Christ Assistance Center, 113 E. Jefferson, Camp Point, 217-593-7052.
- Horizons Social Services, 224 E. Eighth, Quincy, 217-224-5530.
- Luther Memorial Church Food Pantry, 1210 Jersey, Quincy, 217-222-5085.
- Lutheran Church of St. John, 3340 State,m Quincy, 217-222-8579.
- Quanada, 2707 Maine, Quincy, 217-222-0069.
- Quincy Catholic Charities, 620 Maine, Quincy, 217-222-0958 ext. 18.
- Salvation Army, 501 Broadway, Quincy, 217-222-2087.
Food Assistance resources in Pike County include:
- Barry Food Pantry, 603 Decatur, Barry, 217-257-0004.
- Two Rivers Regional Council Food Pantry, 120 S. Madison, Pittsfield, 217-285-2054.
Food Assistance resources in Brown County include:
- Brown County Food Basket, 211 N. Chestnut, Versailles, 217-773-3668.
- Brown County TRRC Field Office, 206 SW Cross, Mount Sterling, 217-773-3141.