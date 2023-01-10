CARTHAGE, Ill. — A woman with fond childhood memories of the Carthage Public Library will match up to $25,000 in donations to its building project in January and February.
“My siblings and I stopped by often on our way home from school or on a slow Saturday when the pool wasn’t open. When mother couldn’t find one of us, she phoned the library early in her search to see if we were there — hidden in the stacks with a book,” the woman said.
“The library taught me so much — to value the experiences of others, to see reading as a ticket to adventure, to take the time to start early on one of Miss Allison’s research papers and to return our books on time.”
The “Stories from the Library — Help us Build Challenge” encourages people to tell their stories about what the library means to them and donate to create new stories in a new facility.
“Our donor was encouraging different people to share why the library is important to them, why they are giving. She began by sharing her story and her reasons,” Library Director Amy Gee said.
“I am so happy to support the new library project,” the woman said in her own story. “I do so in gratitude for my own experience and hope that others will join the effort to create an important new home for an institution that has served many well for years.”
The library already has raised $3,000 toward the match and soon will get another $2,000 from the gift basket raffle done by the Friends of the Carthage Public Library. “That gets us a start so we’re not starting from scratch,” Gee said. “People can see we’re already working towards it.”
Plans call for building a 10,660-square-foot one-story library featuring a large program/meeting room, two study rooms, ample seating and a drive-up book return and pick-up window at First and Center Streets on land donated by Prairieland Investment Group.
Initial fundraising went well, then slowed when voters approved a bond issue, clearing the way for a state grant for the project originally budgeted at about $2.5 million.
Skyrocketing costs for construction materials and labor boosted estimated costs to $3 million, but bids last spring came in at $5 million, meaning the library needed to scale back its design to re-bid the project and revitalize its fundraising efforts.
Community generosity filled the library district’s stocking for Christmas. the Fill Our Stocking Campaign to raise $25,000 between Nov. 1 and Jan. 31 exceeded that goal with $25,277.87 in gifts by Dec. 31.
“It’s a good feeling — good to know they are still behind us and still interested in making this happen,” Gee said. “Hopefully that will get some momentum going so that we can keep going.”
The anonymous donor’s matching gift could net the project another $50,000 along with donor stories to share on the library’s website and Facebook pages.
Library staff will track donations with a stack of books painted in the front window, adding a book for every $1,000 in contributions.
Gee hopes to see the project break ground this year.
“I’m not sure the market has improved any right now as far as construction costs and availability,” she said. “We really need to look carefully at what we think the market is going to be, what bids are going to come in and the money we have between savings, fundraising and the grant before we proceed.”
