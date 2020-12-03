QUINCY — Blood donors of all blood types are needed to help keep the blood supply stable over the holidays, as donations typically dip between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day. The continued COVID-19 pandemic also has strained blood supply.
The American Red Cross is hosting its 16th annual Quincy 12 Hours of Giving blood drive from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at the Knights of Columbus, 700 S. 36th.
“We would never be able to host such a successful drive without the incredible support of the community,” said Jim Whitfield, donor recruitment account manager for the Red Cross Heart of America Blood Services Region. “Year after year, the community steps up to the call for blood donations, which go toward helping to save lives. We are grateful for those who respond to the constant need for blood donations at such a critical time of the year.”
Those wishing to donate are strongly encouraged to make an appointment using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 800-733-2767.
A blood donor card, driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Those 17 and older – 16 with parental consent – who weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate.
All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. As part of this effort, plasma from standard blood donations that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions.
The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to the coronavirus. Results are available seven to 10 days through the donor app or the Red Cross online donor panel.
The Red Cross reminded potential donors that it is not testing donors to diagnose COVID-19, and that any potential donors who don’t feel well should postpone their donation
Those who attempt to donate will receive a Red Cross T-shirt and be entered to win raffle prizes, while supplies last.
Those donating by Dec. 15 will have a chance to win an “outdoor living experience” with prizes including a propane-powered pizza oven, fire pit, outdoor heater and stipend toward propane.