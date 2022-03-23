MOUNT STERLING, Ill. — Starting Monday, Dot Foods employees will have another option for getting to work from four communities in the area.
Dot Foods will offer an employee shuttle service to and from Beardstown, Quincy, Camp Point, and Clayton. Routes will be set to match the company’s four warehouse shifts and will run seven days a week.
“We want to make it easy for employees to get to and from work,” Matt Holt, vice president of human resources at Dot Foods, said. “We always want to take care of our people. Now that our business is back to pre-pandemic levels and just shy of record numbers, we’re growing our warehouse team to help keep up with high demand.”
In a release announcing the service, Dot said estimates show employees could save around $5,000 annually if they use the shuttle four times a week.
The shuttle service is currently slated as a pilot program. If successful, Dot will look at expanding the service to other communities in the area. There will be two separate shuttle routes, one making five stops in Beardstown, the other making five stops in Quincy plus stops in Camp Point and Clayton.
For employees interested in using the service, there will be a charge of $5 roundtrip, which can be paid through a payroll deduction. Employees will be able to see the complete schedule as well as schedule rides through an online portal.
“Our employees are the heart of our business, and we are always looking for new ways to support them and to offer benefits that help us stand out from other employers,” Holt said. “(With) gas prices on the rise, we feel this service will greatly help our employees make the most of their time and income.”
