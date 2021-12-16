QUINCY — The Quincy Police Department is partnering with the Illinois Department of Transportation and law enforcement throughout Illinois for a state-wide impaired driving awareness campaign during the holidays.
From Dec. 17 to Jan. 3, motorists will see an increase in patrols and traffic stops, along with additional messages on the dangers of driving impaired.
"Driving impaired, whether under the influence of alcohol or drugs, can have catastrophic consequences and is illegal in every state," Deputy Chief Shannon Pilkington said. "Not only do you put yourself at risk, but the lives of others as well."
The police department recommends safe alternatives to driving impaired, including planning ahead to have a sober driver, using a ride-share program, taking keys away from friends or family who plan to drive impaired, and using seat belts.
The Illinois “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is administered by IDOT with federal highway safety funds.