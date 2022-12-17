MARBLEHEAD, Ill. — The Adams County Sheriff's Department arrested the driver of a car involved in a rollover crash that happened near Marblehead Friday night.
According to the crash report, deputies were dispatched to a rollover crash with injuries just after 8 p.m. Friday on North 550th Avenue just east of Ill. 57. On arrival, the deputies located a 2001 Honda Accord that had been westbound on 550th Ave. when the car went off the road and overturned. One passenger was located still in the vehicle, while a second passenger was located walking away from the scene a short time later.
The passengers, William Gouch, 43, and Dusty Peters, 34, both of Plainville, were taken by ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy for treatment of minor injuries.
In an update released Saturday evening, ACSD said the driver of the vehicle had been located around 4 am. in rural Payson. Michael D. Willis, 44, of Plainville was taken to the Adams County Jail on charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, failure to report an accident to police, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, no valid insurance, and no valid drivers license.
The Sheriff's Department was assisted at the scene by Tri-Township Fire Department with a thermal imaging drone to try and locate the driver. Deputies were also assisted by Adams County EMS and Payson Fire Department.