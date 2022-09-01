QUINCY — Driver Services facilities through the Illinois Secretary of State's office will close in observance of the Labor Day holiday. For offices on a Tuesday - Saturday schedule, including the Quincy location, the facilities will close on Saturday for the holiday.
The Driver Services facilities will reopen for regular hours on Tuesday. The Secretary of State's office has extended all driver's license, ID cars, and learner's permit expirations to December 1, excluding commercial driver's licenses (CDL) and CDL permits.
As a reminder, the Secretary of State Driver Services facility in Quincy requires appointments for drivers services, including REAL ID, standard driver's licenses, behind-the-wheel testing, and ID cards. Vehicle services do not require appointments. Some services are also eligible to be completed online. For online services or to schedule an appointment, visit ilsos.gov.
Drivers Services facilities that are open Monday - Friday, along with other Secretary of State offices, will be closed on Monday for the holiday and will reopen on Tuesday.
