QUINCY — An electrical fire in a restroom this week will have the Quincy Driver Services, 2512 Locust, facility closed for one more day.
The fire that happened on Tuesday afternoon shut down the office on Wednesday. According to the Secretary of State's office, the Quincy facility will be closed again on Thursday to allow an electrician to assess and repair the damage, and to allow for shampooing carpet in the building to reduce or eliminate the smell of smoke.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.