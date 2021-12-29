SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Citing the continuing increase in COVID-19 cases throughout the state, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White’s office announced that all of their department facilities, including drivers service offices, will be closed to all in-person transactions beginning on Jan. 3.
“After careful consideration and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close all Driver Services facilities beginning Jan. 3, 2022, through Jan. 17, 2022, due to the spike in COVID-19 cases,” White said in a statement released on Wednesday. “The health and safety of employees and the public remains paramount, and face-to-face transactions potentially increase the further spread of the virus. Our goal is to safely reopen all offices and Driver Services facilities on January 18 for face-to-face transactions.”
White has extended all driver’s license and ID card expirations to March 31, though this doesn’t apply to commercial driver’s licenses or CDL learners permits. Online services have also been expanded for online license and ID renewals in an effort to reduce the number of residents visiting the facilities in person.
When the offices do reopen, there will be more changes made to what services will require appointments, rather than being available on a walk-in basis. Beginning on Jan. 27, the Quincy drivers service office will require appointments for any license or ID service, including drivers testing, license or ID renews, or changes to the new REAL ID format. Vehicle services, such as renewing or registering vehicles, will still be offered as walk-in services.
For drivers needing to schedule services, appointments can be made up to 10 days in advance at ilsos.gov. Customers are advised to check the website for earlier appointments as new openings will be added each day.
These changes apply to larger down-state facilities throughout Illinois, but will not impact smaller, rural facilities as they don’t deal with the large volume of customers that are seen at the larger offices. White’s office noted that seniors, veterans, persons with disabilities, and expectant mothers will still be served at all facilities on a walk-in basis.
In addition to extending the expiration of licenses and ID cards to March 2022, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal deadline for REAL ID requirements to May 3, 2023. At that time, anyone age 18 or over traveling by air or needing access to certain federal facilities will require a REAL ID or other form of approved identification.
