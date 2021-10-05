CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s department reported a drug arrest made Monday evening following a domestic violence call.
According to the report, sheriff’s deputies were called around 7:55 p.m. Monday to assist the Carthage Police Department with a domestic violence incident at 420 N. Marion St. in Carthage. Jordan T. A. Quintero was arrested on a domestic violence charge and a subsequent search found methamphetamine in his pants pocket.
Quintero was charged with possession of less than five grams of methamphetamine and was taken to the Hancock County Jail. The Illinois Department of Corrections was contacted following the booking due to Quintero being on mandatory supervised release. IDOC issues a warrant and Quintero continues to be held in the Hancock County Jail.