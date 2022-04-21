QUINCY — In March 2020, the whole world faced a time of uncertainty and worries over what the future would bring. One Adams County resident had those same issues to deal with, along with an added personal challenge.
"(Tashia Decker) started Dug Court in March 2020," Gail Westerhoff said Thursday. Westerhoff helps coordinate the efforts of the Adams County Drug Court. "(It was) a time when we weren't able to offer the full support and instruction that we try to offer. But she hung in there, worked as hard as she possibly could, and she has earned this graduation."
The Adams County Adult Drug Court started in 2006. It offers an intense, in-depth probation program designed to help addicts avoid prison and get themselves clean. Participants approved for the program are subject to meeting with probation officers once a week, court appearances each week, and daily check-ins to see if they were randomly selected for a drug screen.
On top of those requirements, they have to maintain a job and/or classes, complete drug treatment, and pay any fines they owe.
"(Tashia) has done all of those things," Westerhoff said. "And she's done them during a pandemic."
Westerhoff added that, as of Thursday, Decker had completed 114 drug screenings since March 2020, and has 178 days sober.
"The support and encouragement for all these months has made it possible for me to have this new life," Decker said, addressing and thanking members of the Drug Court team, the Adams County probation department, and Judge Debra Wellborn, as well as past drug court graduates and current participants, all gathered in Courtroom 1A for the celebration.
"The most important thing I learned is that you must have a strong support system to succeed and to continue to progress in life with this disease," she said. "I will be battling with this disease for the rest of my life, and Drug Court has set me up for success. This journey wasn't easy — by far — but it was well worth it."
In the 16 years that the Adams County Drug Court has been in place, Thursday's ceremony was the 26th graduation, and Decker became the 119th graduate of the program.
"It's been life-changing," Decker said following her graduation. "I was able to reunite with my children, I've been able to sustain a better life."
Decker credits the Drug Court program for giving her the tools to actually succeed in leading a clean and sober life. She said that she doesn't think the regular criminal court system would have been able to provide the same help she received through the drug court.
"You don't have the same support," she said. "You don't have the treatment behind you.
"If you have the chance to take Drug Court, take it," she continued. "It will change your life, and be the best thing you've wanted to accomplish in life."