QUINCY — For April Wiley, one of the most important aspects of the Adams County Drug Court program that helped her through it were the people she was with during the experience.
"The fellowship of the group, the togetherness, it makes all the difference," Wiley said. "I don't want to leave them, but I'll be back as an alumni."
Wiley, along with Jennifer Diaz, were celebrated as the latest graduates of the Drug Court program.
Thursday's graduation at the Adams County Courthouse was the 27th celebration since the program started in 2006. To date, including Diaz and Wiley, 121 people have completed the long-term probation program to avoid prison time for convictions.
"I was very grateful this program was available," Wiley said. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of it, because they've done so much for me."
Along with the Adams County Probation Department, the Drug Court brings together representatives from the state's attorney's office, the public defender's office, the Quincy Police Department, Transitions of Western Illinois and Clarity Healthcare. The purpose is to take eligible defendants and get them needed help rather than simply sending them to jail.
"We don't just randomly pick who gets into the drug court program," Judge Debra Wellborn said. Wellborn presides over cases approved for Drug Court. "They go through a number of evaluations through the offices of the probation department, through our partners at Clarity or Transitions, so at that point, while people may have criminal activity in their past, we're looking at where we can go forward."
Wellborn said judges always see the people in front of them, not simply the cases, but that the long-term nature of the Drug Court program gives a deeper perspective than might otherwise be available.
"It's obviously a much longer probation period," she said. "We see them weekly, initially, then twice a month, then monthly. Because we get to see them so regularly, we have the chance to see them changing. It just puts everything on a more personal level."
Wellborn noted that not everyone who is accepted into the program succeeds. She said those tough days make the successes even more special.
Jennifer Diaz, who was sentenced to Drug Court in March 2021, said anyone who is given the opportunity to take the program as a sentence should go in with an open mind.
"This has been a life-changer, for real," she said. "I can't be any more appreciative of drug court. I can't thank them enough. They've been there for me the whole time."
Wiley said that the most important thing for anyone sentenced to Drug Court is to just do the work.
"If you're doing it, just do it," she said. "Even when it gets hard and you don't want to, just do it. If you do the work, you're going to succeed."
