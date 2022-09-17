QUINCY — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin made two stops in Quincy on Friday, promoting federal funding efforts that will be used to improve quality of life not only in Quincy, but with an impact around the region and across the globe.

The first stop of the day was Chaddock's campus on South 24th Street. Durbin met with executives of Chaddock, including President and CEO Debbie Reed, Executive Director of Attachment and Trauma Services Matt Obert, and Knowledge Center Executive Director Josh Carlson to discuss $800,000 in funding he and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., secured in the 2022 fiscal year for an expansion of the school's Knowledge Center.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.