QUINCY — U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin made two stops in Quincy on Friday, promoting federal funding efforts that will be used to improve quality of life not only in Quincy, but with an impact around the region and across the globe.
The first stop of the day was Chaddock's campus on South 24th Street. Durbin met with executives of Chaddock, including President and CEO Debbie Reed, Executive Director of Attachment and Trauma Services Matt Obert, and Knowledge Center Executive Director Josh Carlson to discuss $800,000 in funding he and Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., secured in the 2022 fiscal year for an expansion of the school's Knowledge Center.
Funding for the Knowledge Center expansion was announced in March. The Center is a national training, consultation and research facility dedicated to improving child and adolescent mental health care. The funding for the expansion will be used to complete the construction of two additional meeting break-out spaces, a large meeting space with improved technology to provide virtual training, and additional parking space to accommodate those attending in-person training.
"Chaddock has been here since before the Civil War and has developed a national, if not international, reputation for the best way to approach children who are challenged or troubled, and to put them back on a good path," Durbin said. "We need more therapists, we need more professionals, we need people that can help treat and deal with these challenges. Chaddock is going to do that with this Knowledge Center expansion."
"In addition to the kids we're serving directly, this grant and what we'll be able to do with the Center will allow us to train professionals so far more children and families can be impacted by the work we're doing here," Reed said at Friday's meeting.
"This is a unique opportunity for Chaddock," Durbin said of the funding. "But that's because Chaddock is unique. I don't think there are many facilities, even in much larger cities, that can equal what they've been able to produce."
Durbin's second stop was a meeting with members of the Quincy Bay Area Restoration and Enhancement Association to discuss ongoing efforts to use federal funds to improve Quincy Bay as part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Upper Mississippi River Restoration program.
Standing on the bank of Quincy Bay, Durbin talked about money already secured for the Restoration Program and his efforts to increase that funding, as well as making Quincy a priority.
"We've secured $33 million already through the Corps to deal with the Upper Mississippi River Restoration project, and Quincy Bay is, in my estimation, the highest priority for our state of Illinois when it comes to that," Durbin said to those gathered Friday afternoon. "Now we have a second bill, the Water Resources Development Act, which has passed the Senate and will bring $45 million more into that effort. So I'm going to try and secure those funds."
Durbin said that he intends to appeal to the Corps of Engineers to get the work done in a timely fashion.
"I was just here a little over a year ago, and I can see the deterioration," he said. "If we don't move, and move quickly, the project becomes more challenging and more expensive."
Durbin added that he plans to go directly to the Biden administration, as well, to try and get the work moving more quickly.
"President Biden was my friend and colleague in the Senate for 20 years," Durbin said. "I try not to ask for things unless they're critically important. This is critically important."
Durbin said the project is important for the community and will balance his values of environmental protection with the needs of people to enjoy the natural treasures available.
"I think we need a balance," he said. "I hope we all treasure this environment, and leave it in good hands for future generations. But I'm always open to the uses of the environment in an instructive and positive way. Whether you're talking about hiking trails or opportunities to canoe or camp, they mean a lot to families. They come to appreciate the bounty of our environment even more."
