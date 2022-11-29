ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. — Two culvert replacements will require the closure of Ellington Road on Wednesday and Thursday.
The Adams County Highway Department said Ellington Road will be closed between I-172 and North 72nd Street, beginning at 7 a.m. each day. Barring complications on the work, the road is expected to reopen at 4 p.m. each evening.
