Glenda McCarty realizes there’s a greater likelihood today that teachers will be working with students whose cultural backgrounds are different than their own.
“It’s important for us to equip them with a wide range of tools so they can welcome all students in their classroom,” said McCarty, director of teacher education and an associate professor at Quincy University.
Providing those tools is a goal of new Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards standards proposed by the Illinois State Board of Education. ISBE wants to see the standards incorporated into coursework of approved Illinois educator preparation programs by 2025, with optional professional development available to current educators, to promote inclusiveness and encourage critical thinking.
“We’re already doing these standards. They align with our Franciscan values and mission, so I don’t see our coursework changing that much,” McCarty said.
Courses in multicultural diversity and English learners already help prepare students “to be successful in our diverse schools,” McCarty said. “We just feel it’s very important all students have a voice and that we listen to student background and experiences.”
The standards focus on teacher preparation — not K-12 curriculums across the state.
“These aren’t what we are doing in schools right now or what we will do in schools,” said Brandi Many, a Quincy High School teacher, president of the teacher subgroup of the Quincy Federation of Teachers and Educational Support Personnel and an executive vice president of the Illinois Federation of Teachers. “This is colleges training teachers to be teachers, and in my personal opinion, it’s about equity and understanding each person is different.”
Differences in each person’s, and each student’s, background shape learning and world view.
“Not every student learns the same,” Many said. “If we can understand that different people are bringing different things to the classroom, we can better shape the education for everyone.”
The ISBE standards identify differences including race, religion, gender, language, nation of origin, developmental or emotional ability and socioeconomic status — things teachers and schools already recognize have an impact on learning.
Teachers recognize, for example, that the socioeconomic status of their students may be different than their own. “We’re seeing that greatly with online learning. There’s people that have access and people that don’t,” Many said.
By being aware of the differences, “then you could work with that student a little easier,” Many said.
“This is a new standard for teacher education programs, but I do not think that this isn’t something that teachers aren’t always thinking about,” she said. “I don’t think there will be any huge changes for the way we communicate and work with students and families.”
At the same time, McCarty said teachers also carefully examine their own world view to look for unintentional or subtle biases.
“We all stop and say how can I do this better, how do I welcome everybody,” McCarty said. “Maybe these standards are just going to push us a little bit further to really examine our current practices.”
Capitol News Illinois reported that some Republican state lawmakers hope to block the new standards which they say inject partisan, liberal ideology into the classroom.
“This rule is not an improvement to education,” Rep. Steven Reick, R-Woodstock, said in the CNI story. “It’s an attempt to interject politics into the classroom. The standards that ISBE wants to impose are beyond misguided. Requiring certain political viewpoints in our school systems is simply unacceptable.”
The standards are scheduled for a Feb. 16 hearing before the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules. JCAR reviews proposed agency rules to make sure they do not conflict with state law and make sure administrative rules reflect the General Assembly’s intent when it passed a law authorizing such rules.
Any controversy, Many said, comes from a misunderstanding of what the learning standards are for — and where they came from.
Legislation passed in 2017 by the Illinois House and Senate, and signed by then-Gov. Bruce Rauner, required implicit bias and cultural training for teachers.
“That’s when ISBE started making these culturally responsive teaching and learning standards,” Many said. “They were never intended to be for a mandate for schools. It was about preparing teachers for the diverse classroom they will encounter.”
State Superintendent Carmen Ayala stressed that every student deserves to feel welcomed, included and accepted at school.
“Students are more engaged when they see their cultures represented in what they learn at school,” Ayala said in a news release. “As a veteran educator, I know teachers know this, and the proposed Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards will enhance the strategies and best practices our teachers can use.”
More than 52% of Illinois students identify as students of color, and English learners make up the fastest-growing student population, ISBE said, making the ability to reach students from different cultural backgrounds an essential skill to succeed as a teacher in Illinois today.
“We want all students to succeed,” McCarty said. “A part of that is having a student’s own experiences and cultures in their own community represented in classrooms in the school. It’s important for them to be seen and felt — and that leads to success in the classroom.”
The Culturally Responsive Teaching and Leading Standards proposed by the Illinois State Board of Education say that culturally responsive teachers and leaders:
• Reflect and gain a deeper understanding of themselves and how they impact others.
• Understand that there are systems in our society that create and reinforce inequities, thereby creating oppressive conditions.
• View and value their students as individuals within the context of their families and communities.
• Center learning around students’ experiences and position them as co-creators, with emphasis on prioritizing historically marginalized students.
• Support and create opportunities for student advocacy and representation in the content and classroom.
• Partner with families and communities to build rapport, form collaborative and mutual relationships and engage in effective cross-cultural communication.
• Embrace student identifies and prioritize representation in the curriculum.
• Ensure the diversity of their student population is equally represented within the learning environment.
More information about the standards is available online at isbe.net/Documents/23-24RG-P.pdf.