QUINCY — Illinois State Police Trooper Jarred Hester wants people to know first responders are happy to serve their communities.
“There are a lot of good men and women out there just trying to live a normal life,” he said. “They go to work, go home, pay their taxes, they just want to live. They call on us when they need us, and we’re happy to serve a community like that.”
Hester was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year by the Quincy Exchange Club.
The club hosted its annual Public Safety Appreciation luncheon on Friday, honoring members of local law enforcement, EMS, fire departments and other safety agencies.
“I think the thing that means the most to me is that there are still people in our community that take time to recognize first responders,” Hester said. “There’s been a bit of a swing of the pendulum where the sentiment has swung against favoring law enforcement, so to know there are still folks that want to stop and recognize the work of all first responders, that means a lot to everyone.”
In presenting the award, Adams Sheriff Rich Wagner pointed to Hester’s career of service and singled out his work to help a woman believed to have been a sex trafficking victim to find her way safely back home and to make an arrest in her case.
Hester was the 56th recipient of the award from the Exchange Club. Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley, in recognizing previous recipients, brought attention to Rich Harshman, another Illinois State Police awardee who was present, as the sixth Law Enforcement of the Year winner, 50 years ago.
Friday’s lunch was marked as being the last for both Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley and Adams County Sheriff Rich Wagner. Copley announced that he would be retiring effective in May, while Wagner chose not to run for a full term and will step down following his successors election later this year.
Serving as host for the awards event, Copley took one last opportunity to give some good-natured jabs at his fellow leaders, including Wagner, Chief Tom Bentley from Tri-Township Fire Department, Quincy Fire Department’s Deputy Chief Steve Salrin, and John Simon, chief of the Adams County Ambulance Service and director of the Emergency Management Agency.
Awards also were presented to Tri-Township Fire Department Lt. Casey Otten who was named Firefighter of the Year. Sandy Behl, manager for Emergency Medical Service at Blessing Hospital was awarded as the EMS Professional of the Year, and the Citizen of the Year award was presented posthumously to the family of Randy Collins.
Simon pointed to Sandy Behl’s efforts to train emergency medical personnel in the county, having graduated more than 150 people through her training classes, including Simon himself.
It was noted that this award appeared to be the first time a husband and wife had both received this recognition from the Exchange Club. Behl’s husband, Dennis, was named Firefighter of the Year in 2011.
Otten said it’s humbling to have received this recognition and to join those who have come before him.
“It’s a gigantic honor,” Otten said. “I love the job that I do, I love helping people. But to be able to be put in a category with these past recipients, mentors and people I’ve looked up to? And then to think about all those who haven’t been recognized that are part of the reason why I do the job, it’s incredibly flattering.”
Randy Collins’s sister, Robin, and brother, Joe, along with their aunt, Bonnie, traveled from South Dakota to accept the recognition for Randy’s efforts.
Collins officially joined the Quincy Police Department Auxiliary in 1996 and was a presence at community events including parades, Fourth of July celebrations, and the K of C Barbeque. Collins passed away on Christmas Eve.
