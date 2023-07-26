SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker expanded a disaster proclamation to cover an additional 13 counties, including Pike, based on the severe weather, tornadoes and derecho that affected communities from June 29 through July 4.

With the declaration, taxpayers in the additional counties may request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their returns or make payments on time. A waiver of penalties and interest is available for income, withholding, sales, specialty and excise taxes.

