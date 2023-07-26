SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Gov. J.B. Pritzker expanded a disaster proclamation to cover an additional 13 counties, including Pike, based on the severe weather, tornadoes and derecho that affected communities from June 29 through July 4.
With the declaration, taxpayers in the additional counties may request waivers of penalties and interest on state taxes if they cannot file their returns or make payments on time. A waiver of penalties and interest is available for income, withholding, sales, specialty and excise taxes.
The original disaster proclamation included Coles, Cook, Edgar, Hancock, McDonough, Morgan, Sangamon and Washington counties and has been expanded to cover Calhoun, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, DeWitt, Douglas, Logan, Mason, Monroe, Moultrie, Pike, Scott and Vermilion counties.
Taxpayers seeking waivers should send a brief written explanation of why they cannot timely file or pay to the Illinois Department of Revenue.
Requests may be sent electronically to REV.DisasterRelief@illinois.gov or via postal mail using the address on the return. Taxpayers who mail their request to IDOR should write “Severe Storms-Summer 2023” on the top of the return in red and include their explanation.
Property owners who may have been affected by severe weather should contact their county supervisor of assessments office to apply for reassessment due to property damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.