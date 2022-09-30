QUINCY — The Quincy Salvation Army is partnering with WGEM, Hy-Vee, and Farm and Home Supply for this year's Fall Harvest campaign to assist Salvation Army food pantries in Quincy, Keokuk, Fort Madison, and Macomb.

The 36th Annual Farm Harvest, running from Oct 1-31, will collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations to support the pantries and help provide for families in need.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.