QUINCY — The Quincy Salvation Army is partnering with WGEM, Hy-Vee, and Farm and Home Supply for this year's Fall Harvest campaign to assist Salvation Army food pantries in Quincy, Keokuk, Fort Madison, and Macomb.
The 36th Annual Farm Harvest, running from Oct 1-31, will collect non-perishable food items and monetary donations to support the pantries and help provide for families in need.
"The Fall Harvest Campaign helps The Salvation Army ensure that our food pantry will be fully stocked for the winter," Matt Schmidt, development director for the Quincy Salvation Army, said. "Regardless of whether a donation is monetary or non-perishable food items, the community can be assured that their donations stay at their local Salvation Army and feeds local families in need."
To help encourage donations, Hy-Vee will offer Fuel Saver points to shoppers who donate in the stores (one cent reward for every dollar donated). Details will be available at the register.
