PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Trisha Scott wants people to see what Pike County has to offer as Fall Pickin Days returns on Saturday and Sunday.
Activities are planned in seventeen communities across the county — Atlas, Detroit, El Dara, Fishhook, Griggsville, Hull, Kinderhook, Milton, Nebo, New Canton, New Hartford, Perry, Pittsfield, Pleasant Hill, Rockport, Summer Hill and Time.
Highlights include wool spinning demonstrations in Time, an antique lawn mower and chainsaw display in Detroit, yard sales in many communities and a wide variety of food offerings.
“Come out and spend a day with family and friends, go to different rural towns and support local business,” Scott said. “There are vendors set up with everything from home-based businesses to antiques to yard sales and food. It’s just a really great way to spend a day.”
Scott and other antique store owners help spearhead the event as a way to bring people to Pike County every fall.
Fall Pickin Days, held the third weekend in October, continues the county’s tradition of offering a fall attraction after the long-running Color Drive ended because of liability concerns.
Pittsfield antique shops Midwest Vintage Company, Pike County Mercantile, the Picket Fence, Pike County Collectibles and Suzy Q Antiques along with Highway 54 Antiques and Collectibles, located between Atlas and Summer Hill, will be open both days with additional vendors and food at some sites.
“We have a lot of people who take advantage of the exposure and come out as vendors to set up with us,” Scott said. “It’s just a lot of fun.”
It’s also an opportunity, Scott said, to enjoy some fall color and to get a start on holiday shopping.
“I have seen a trend toward more people putting out Christmas items like decor and, of course, gifts,” she said. “People should be able to find lots of good stuff.”
