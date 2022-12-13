SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Springfield office of the FBI is seeking to identify potential victims in an ongoing child pornography investigation.
The FBI, in coordination with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois, arrested Trent A. Lilly in Chicago on Nov. 15. Lilly has been charged with production, receipt, and possession of sexually explicit photos and videos of underage individuals. It is believed Lilly contacted victims in person, engaging in the illegal activity for years.
Although Lilly resided in Central Illinois, he may have traveled to other locations. FBI Springfield is seeking the public’s help to identify victims who were under the age of 18 and were asked or used by Lilly to produce or view sexually graphic videos or photographs or engage in sexual conduct.
A webpage has been created for the purpose of reporting information to the FBI confidentially. If anyone was victimized or has a minor dependent who was a victim, please visit the page at bit.ly/3FQMfyO to submit details.
Victims may be eligible for certain services provided by FBI Victim Services such as local referrals for counseling, crisis intervention, and other rights under federal and/or state law.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Trent Lilly, 43, of Mode created a video of child pornography between 2010 and 2019, received child pornography between 2002 and 2022, and possessed child pornography on or before October 2022.
On Nov. 15, 2022, upon his return to the United States from Thailand, Lilly was arrested in Chicago. Following a detention hearing, United States Magistrate Judge Karen McNaught ordered that Lilly be detained, and he remains in the custody of the United States Marshal. His trial before United States District Judge Sue Myerscough is currently scheduled for Feb. 7, 2023.