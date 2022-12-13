Trent A. Lilly

Lilly

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The Springfield office of the FBI is seeking to identify potential victims in an ongoing child pornography investigation.

The FBI, in coordination with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of Illinois, arrested Trent A. Lilly in Chicago on Nov. 15. Lilly has been charged with production, receipt, and possession of sexually explicit photos and videos of underage individuals. It is believed Lilly contacted victims in person, engaging in the illegal activity for years.