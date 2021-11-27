MENDON, Ill. — A long-range plan developed not long after Jill Lucey started as director of the Four Star Public Library District in 2000 called for adding a program/meeting room to the Mendon facility.
“We’ve been saving in a special reserve fund at least 18 years,” Lucey said.
Thanks to a federal grant and loan announced this month, combined with the library district’s savings, plans call for breaking ground this spring on the $400,000 project.
The approximately 1,800-square-foot addition to the south side of the library will provide new needed space to serve library patrons and the community.
Lucey said the addition will house the library’s local history section and will offer a kitchenette, a much larger storage closet, an additional restroom and a small patio area for outdoor programming.
“Our current building is approximately 2,700-square feet and is pretty full of shelves. This will give space for programs and meetings,” Lucey said. “It will allow enough room to seat 50 people comfortably for a meeting or a program.”
The library had set aside nearly half the expansion project cost, but the $90,000 grant and a low-interest loan for the remaining amount through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program “made all the difference,” Lucey said. “We wouldn’t have been able to do this without it.”
The grant and loan are part of USDA Rural Development’s $222 million investment to build and improve critical community facilities in 44 states, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and Puerto Rico.
The 536 projects target essential community services that will help keep rural America resilient in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, including $132 million to support health care, food security and emergency response services..
Klingner and Associates designed the program/meeting room, Lucey said, and the library district soon will solicit construction bids.
“Our library hosts a variety of programs for all ages,” Lucey said. “We always need the space. We move tables, book kiosks out of the way just to host our programs.”
Plans call for adding technology, such as laptop computers, to the new space.
“We’re going to add a smart screen so we can use that with laptops and projectors,” Lucey said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.