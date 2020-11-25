Festival of Lights display grows in size

QUINCY — Eric Dooley says the rebirth of the popular Festival of Lights at Wavering and Moorman parks — now in its second year — is still a learning process for those involved and far from a finished product.
Dooley, who helps coordinate the mammoth holiday display, is optimistic about how the project will continue to evolve in the coming years.
“We’re still in our infancy, still growing, still learning,” he said.
The display is open 5-9 p.m. seven days a week through Jan. 1.
“We’re trying to rebuild what took 16 years,” said Dooley, whose non-profit group brought back to life a Quincy holiday tradition that had been absent since a 2014 farewell display.
Dooley said his group remains forever grateful to the assistance of Bob Scott, one of the leading contributors and organizers of the original display that occupied Wavering and Moorman parks for those original 16 holiday seasons.
“Bob passed it down to us, he had a real passion,” Dooley said.
Dooley said there are roughly a thousand displays this year, which is more than double the 2019 total. The project carries about a $500,000 annual price tag that is covered through admission fees, community donations and support of area businesses.
That price tag not only includes cost for (new) displays and repairs to older ones, but utility bills, storage and miscellaneous items.
Admission is $15 per car and $30 per bus-type vehicle. The display attracts an estimated 60,000 individuals each year.
A problem Dooley never envisioned was a pandemic throwing a major monkey wrench into the process. For much of this year’s preparation – which began in September – the Festival of Lights committee was minus its usual crews from the Illinois Department of Corrections work camps in Pittsfield and Clayton.
Dooley said organizers managed to work around that absence of manpower until it recently became available.
“We have no regrets,” Dooley said. “We were aware there would be obstacles. There was no way anyone could have predicted (a pandemic).”
The display is a seven-month project each year. That start-up in early fall is punctuated by a final shutdown that is wrapped up in March after all displays have been disassembled and stored.
Dooley said there is an ongoing need to grow the volunteer base that oversees the operation and helps in fundraising.
“It’s an uphill battle (to meet costs), but we knew that,” he said. “There has been an incredible learning curve, but there remains a genuine excitement about doing this.”
More information can be found at festivaloflights.org.