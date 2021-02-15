QUINCY — Two people were taken to Blessing Hospital for treatment of injuries suffered in a fire Monday morning on Quincy's northwest side.
The Quincy Fire Department was called at 1:57 a.m. to 1328 North Third to a report of a structure fire.
"Upon arrival, flames were observed from both the first and second floor, so the structure was fully involved when crews arrived on scene," said Assistant Chief Bernie Vahlkamp.
A propane heater was determined to have started the blaze.
Vahlkamp said the man and woman in the home both suffered minor burns.
There were no utilities in the building, which Vahlkamp said the two were in the using it to stay warm.
North Third was blocked to traffic for several hours. It was reopened by the Illinois Department of Transportation later Monday morning.
Firefighters cleared the scene at 5:30 a.m., though one crew remained on scene until 8 a.m. extinguishing hot spots.
Vahlkamp said firefighters would be return to the scene periodically during the day to check it, and spray water on it if necessary.
Also assisting at the scene were the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County Ambulance.