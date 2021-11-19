QUINCY — Friday marks the start of firearm season for deer hunting in Illinois, but some hunters may be faced with the challenge of finding ammunition to carry into the fields with them.
Leon Obert is the manager of Quincy’s Farm and Home Supply, and he said that they’ve had trouble keeping most ammunition on the shelves, but particularly deer slugs at the moment.
“It’s really been that way for the last 18 months or so,” Obert said. “We definitely had more on hand going into firearms season last year. We basically have nothing, really, compared to what we usually do. Slugs have definitely been tough for us this year.”
At GameMasters in Quincy, they said it’s not as much a shortage from suppliers, but just a pure customer demand that’s leading to empty shelves.
“We got our order in over the summer, like we normally do,” said an employee in the firearms department who asked not to be named. “In pre-COVID times, that would have been the same amount we sold from then through the second gun-season. We went through that in less than a week this year. People that would normally buy a box or two were grabbing 10 boxes or a case to make sure they had what they wanted.
“So from there, we’re just getting the smaller feeder-stock shipments that are supposed to replenish supplies, and that’s gone within hours,” he added.
He believed GameMasters has sold more slugs this year than in previous years.
“People that don’t think about it until a week or two before the season, they just don’t have a chance,” the employee said. “Manufacturers are pumping them out, probably more than ever. There’s no one holding them back, no government restrictions, it’s just true supply and demand.”
Glenn Sanders, the president of the Mississippi Valley Hunters and Fishermen’s Association, said it’s not just a local issue.
“We have 26 Wounded Warriors that have come in to hunt, and they said they’ve run into the same thing in the states where they’re from,” Sanders said.
Sanders said that from what he’s seen and heard, hunters in this area should have ammunition enough to get through the Illinois firearms seasons, though it might not be their preferred brands.
“Some hunters have their favorite brand, or there might be a brand that runs better in their guns, but they can’t get exactly what they want,” he said. “Some are importing ammunition, others are just going to go out with whatever they can get their hands on.”
Along with low supplies, prices for ammunition, as with other products, have been steadily rising. Sanders said this might lead to some hunters using less when they go out to sight in their guns before going hunting.
“Where they might have gone out and run a box through, now they’ll only go through five or six rounds,” he said.
Aside from the ammunition issues, Obert said the hunting community in the area is eager for this season.
“I think the excitement is stronger than ever,” he said. “All the firearms tags for deer in Adams County are already sold old. Our sales have been really strong. Deer stands are about cleared out already.”
Firearm deer season runs until Sunday and Dec. 2-5, with the late-winter, antlerless-only season running from Dec. 30 through Jan. 2 and Jan. 14 through Jan. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.