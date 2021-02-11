QUINCY — Quincy firefighters are battling a four-alarm blaze at the northeast corner of Fifth and Locust. Both streets are closed right now. Multiple fire units are on the scene, including the city's ladder truck.
Quincy Fire Chief Joe Henning said the fire was reported about 2:30 p.m. Thursday. The first company on the scene reported heavy smoke coming from the rear of the building.
As additional crews arrived, Henning said, it became apparent there was "heavy fire involvement" inside.
"We did initially put crews internal to try to hit the fire," Henning said. "With the fire spreading so quickly, we had to go to defensive mode. So we pulled everybody out. It was basically surround it, just trying to keep the fire in check."
The work is complicated by a next-door building that is only a few feet away.
Henning said the department was told on arrival that no one was in the building, though he said it has been an occupied residence.
Efforts also are being hampered by low temperatures.
"The biggest problem is ice right now," Henning said. "Obviously when you put out fires, you use a lot of water, which creates a lot of ice. But it also creates a lot of difficulty with our gear because a lot of our gear is just freezing up as we use it."
He said all of the city's on-duty trucks had responded to the scene, and off-duty personnel were being called in.
Henning also said the Salvation Army would be arriving soon to offer warm drinks for those on the scene.