QUINCY — No injuries were reported in a structure fire Monday on Quincy's southwest side.
The Quincy Fire Department responded about 2:45 p.m. to 410 Maiden Lane after the fire was spotted by someone at Winking's Market.
Deputy Chief Steve Salrin of the Quincy Fire Department said when crews arrived there was heavy fire in the rear of the structure.
"The guys started an exterior attack and went interior really early to make sure there wasn't any victims," Salrin said. "Nothing was found. The occupants showed up a few minutes after that."
Additional crews were called in to assist with the blaze.
"The old homes that were built like this are basically a straight channel from the ground all the way up," Salrin said. "So what happens if it starts in the bottom, it ends up in the top, and that's what the guys found. It looked like the fire extended from the ground floor up to at least the attic area.
"Reports from the guys coming out that the second floor was pretty good shape. It must have hopped from that back addition, and then went up into the attic.
A dog was reported in the house, but Salrin was unaware of its condition.
Fire investigators were called to the scene to determine a cause.
Assisting at the scene were the Quincy Police Department and the Adams County Ambulance Service.