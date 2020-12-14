QUINCY — A structure fire Saturday at 411 State was the first structure fire this holiday season in Quincy.
As part of the "Keep the Wreaths Red" program, all Quincy fire stations — coupled with program sponsors Refreshments Services Pepsi and Ameren — will be changing one bulb in their wreaths from red to white, indicating there was a fire during the program time period. This was the first bulb to have been replaced this year.
The Quincy Fire Department responded to the fire just after 9 p.m. The home was vacant at the time of the fire and its cause remains under investigation