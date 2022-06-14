QUINCY — Five Quincy residents face charges in connection with a series of burglaries this spring to Adams County storage units and residences.
Arrested were Zachary A. Laffey, 27, on six counts of burglary, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon and outstanding Missouri warrants; Saveon SK Lewis, 23, possession of stolen firearm and possession of firearm by a felon; Laura M. Fowler, 34, burglary and theft; Austin M. Wester, 24, possession of methamphetamine and two Adams County warrants; and William A. Flot, 47, burglary and no valid drivers license.
The Adams County Sheriff’s department said multiple items including tools, electronics and firearms were taken during multiple burglaries in April, May and June.
Multiple search warrants executed last week located and seized numerous stolen firearms, and several additional stolen items, leading to the arrests.
The department was assisted by the Quincy Police Department and West Central Illinois Drug Task Force in the investigation, which is ongoing with additional arrests pending.