PITTSFIELD, Ill. — Five people face drug-related charges after officers seized methamphetamine, meth paraphernalia, firearms, money and other contraband in a search of a Pittsfield residence.
Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Starman said officers with the department, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department and Illinois State Police executed a court-authorized search warrant Aug. 31 at 124 S. Illinois.
• Michael E. Gillis, 61, of Pittsfield, on charges of possession meth-less than five grams, possession of hypodermic syringes and illegal possession of a firearm.
• Matthew A. Friedel, 37, of Jerseyville, on charges of possession of meth-less than five grams, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Melody A. Otterstedt, 27, of Pittsfield, on charges of possession of meth-less than five grams and possession of a controlled substance.
• Geofrey J. Scott, 42, of Carrollton, on a charge of possession of meth-less than five grams.
• David L. Thaxton, 32, of Alton, on a charge of possession of meth-less than five grams.
Additional charges are expected in the investigation, the department said.