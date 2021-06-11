BARRY, Ill. — A Florida man was arrested Thursday in Pike County following a routine investigation of a vehicle.
At 7:36 p.m. the Pike County Sheriff's Department said it ran the license of a tan Chrysler Town and Country on Decatur Street in Barry, Ill. Pike County dispatch advised that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Madison County.
The sheriff's deputy attempted to stop the van when the driver reportedly fled. Following a brief chase, the driver, William J. Kochel, 35, of Key West, Fla., was arrested on charges of aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a peace officer, unlawful possession of a stolen motor vehicle, criminal damage to state supported property, driving while license revoked, reckless driving, two counts of disobeying a traffic control device, speeding, and improper lane usage.
Kochel is currently being held in the Pike County Jail.