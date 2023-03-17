SPRINGFIELD, Ill. The first of three former correctional officers convicted in the death of a Western Illinois Correctional Center inmate has been sentenced.

Alex Banta, 31, of Quincy, was sentenced Thursday by Senior U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for civil rights deprivation resulting in bodily injury and death and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Larry Earvin.