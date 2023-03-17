SPRINGFIELD, Ill. The first of three former correctional officers convicted in the death of a Western Illinois Correctional Center inmate has been sentenced.
Alex Banta, 31, of Quincy, was sentenced Thursday by Senior U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough to 20 years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for civil rights deprivation resulting in bodily injury and death and obstruction of justice in connection with the death of Larry Earvin.
During Banta’s 2022 trial and at the sentencing hearing, the government presented evidence that Banta and co-defendants Todd Sheffler, 54, who was a lieutenant at WICC, and Willie Hedden, 43, who was a sergeant, participated in the May 17, 2018 assault of Earvin, 65, during their forcible escort of Earvin from the residential housing unit of the prison to the segregation housing unit while he was restrained and handcuffed behind his back and posed no physical threat to the defendants or other correctional officers.
The assault resulted in serious injury to Earvin, including multiple broken ribs, a punctured mesentery and other serious internal injuries and led to his death in June 2018.
After the assault, all three defendants falsified incident reports that they filed with prison officials and lied to the Illinois State Police by denying any knowledge of or participation in the assault.
A federal grand jury previously returned an indictment in December 2019 against Sheffler, of Mendon, Hedden, of Mount Sterling, and Banta.
Banta was convicted in an April 2022 trial of all five charges. The jury in the joint trial was unable to reach verdicts as to Sheffler, resulting in a retrial in August 2022 when he was convicted of the same charges.
Hedden pleaded guilty in March 2022 to both civil rights charges and to conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct.
Sheffler’s sentencing is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday with Hedden’s set for 10 a.m. Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Springfield.
Banta’s sentence consisted of concurrent 15-year terms on two of the five counts of the indictment, conspiracy to deprive civil rights and deprivation of civil rights under color of law resulting in bodily injury and death. He also was sentenced to five-year terms, to run concurrent to each other and consecutive to the 15-year terms, on the remaining three counts – conspiracy to engage in misleading conduct, obstruction-falsification of a document and obstruction-misleading conduct.
U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris said he hoped Banta’s sentence provides “a measure of justice” for Earvin and his family.
“Although the vicious and brutal beating of Mr. Earvin cost him his life, and that is a loss that can never be remedied, all of those persons whom the evidence established violated Mr. Earvin’s constitutional rights and caused his death (Sheffler, Hedden and Banta) have been and are being held accountable,” Harris said.
The case was the result of a joint investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of Illinois, the FBI-Springfield Field Office and the Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation, with the cooperation of the Illinois Department of Corrections.