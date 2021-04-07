Former U.S. Rep. Schilling dies at 57

QUINCY — Former U.S. Rep. Bobby Schilling who represented the Quincy area for two years has died at the age of 57.
Schilling’s son, Terry Schilling, tweeted Tuesday, that his father died after his battle with cancer.
The Colona businessman was elected in 2010 after he defeated U.S. Rep. Phil Hare in a GOP surge that took back the U.S. House.
During a 2011 visit to Quincy Schilling said serving in Congress was both fun and frustrating.
Schilling said he came to Adams County to get pumped back up. He believed business leaders in the community are more engaged than in most places.
In a tweet, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Peoria, said he was saddened to learn of Schilling’s death.
“Bobby was a friend, a patriot and committed public servant for Illinois,” LaHood said.
Schilling was defeated by U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos in a bid for re-election in a redrawn district in 2012.
Schilling sought the Republican nomination in Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District, but was defeated by Mariannette Miller-Meeks who went on to win the seat.
Terry Schilling took over his father’s campaign in May after Bobby Schilling announced his cancer diagnosis.
Schilling is survived by his wife Christine and 10 children.