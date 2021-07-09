CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department reported the arrest Thursday night of a Fort Madison woman on drug charges.
According to the report, at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford Explorer. The sheriff’s department’s K-9 alerted on the vehicle.
Deputies searched the vehicle and reportedly found less than 5 grams of methamphetamine under the passenger seat. The passenger, Jazlynn A. Wilkerson, 39, of Fort Madison, Iowa, was arrested on a charge of possession of methamphetamine. Deputies also reportedly found another bag of methamphetamine that the department said Wilkerson tried to hide in the ditch.
Wilkerson was also said to be in possession of a used hypodermic needle and a spoon, commonly associated with methamphetamine use. An additional charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was filed against Wilkerson.
Wilkerson was lodged in the Hancock County Jail.