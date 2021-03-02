NEBO, Ill. -- The Pike County, Ill., Sheriff's Department on Tuesday reported four arrests made following executing two search warrants in Nebo.
On Monday night at 10:38 p.m., the Sheriff's Department and the West Central Illinois Task Force conducted searches at two locations on E. Park Street in Nebo simultaneously. At the first location, a residence at 525 E. Park Street was searched, leading to the arrests of Bobby J. Warner, 37, of Nebo and Laura M. Bequette, 58, of Nebo.
Warner was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia as well as probation violation warrants from both Pike County and Calhoun County in Illinois.
Bequette was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia along with a warrant for failure to appear at arraignment on two previous counts of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.
The second search warrant, executed at a residence at 510 E. Park Street, resulted in the arrests of Katherine J. Durham, 51, and Heather L. Crowder, 29, both of Nebo.
Durham was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, along with a warrant from Pike County for failure to pay.
Crowder was arrested on a Pike County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of criminal damage to property and four counts of driving while license suspended.
All four residents were lodged in the Pike County Jail.