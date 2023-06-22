PALMYRA, Mo. — Four teens were injured in a Wednesday night crash east of Palmyra.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 16-year-old male from Mount Sterling, Ill., was heading north at 6:50 p.m. on Marion County Road 401, 2 miles east of Palmyra, when it traveled off the road, struck a culvert and overturned.