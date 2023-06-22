PALMYRA, Mo. — Four teens were injured in a Wednesday night crash east of Palmyra.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 1997 Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 16-year-old male from Mount Sterling, Ill., was heading north at 6:50 p.m. on Marion County Road 401, 2 miles east of Palmyra, when it traveled off the road, struck a culvert and overturned.
The driver and two passengers, a 16-year-old female from Palmyra and a 17-year-old male from Mount Sterling, were taken by Marion County Ambulance to Blessing Hospital in Quincy, Ill., with moderate injuries. A third passenger, a 17-year-old female from Palmyra, was taken by private vehicle to Hannibal Regional Hospital with minor injuries.
The male passenger was wearing a seat belt, but the driver and the two female passengers were not, the patrol said.
The patrol was assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department, Marion County Ambulance and Palmyra Fire Department.