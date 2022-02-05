QUINCY — In March 2020, the Franciscan friars in Quincy, representing the Sacred Heart Province of the Franciscan Order of Friars Minor, relinquished control of the St. Francis Solanus Parish to the Catholic diocese in Springfield.
That step was taken within the framework of a larger restructuring for the Franciscan Order in the United States. The Rev. Thomas Nairn, provincial minister for the Sacred Heart Province, said the plan for restructuring was first addressed in 2015.
“In 2018, six of the seven provinces voted to consolidate into one new province,” he said. “But it’s not only a consolidation. This is a restructuring and revitalization for our order.”
In October 2023, those six provinces will cease to exist and be will be reformed as one nationwide province. Nairn said the St. Francis decision wasn’t easy because of the history, but the order knew the school would be in good hands.
“St. Francis Solanus was one of our treasures,” he said. “It was a wonderful parish and we felt it would continue to be a wonderful parish while we move on to serve those in poorer areas.”
The Rev. John Doctor, vice president for mission and ministry at Quincy University, said the order just doesn’t have enough members to continue operating everywhere.
“In this province, when I joined the order in 1969, we had 810 friars,” Doctor said. “Now we have around 140-something. At QU, there were 52 friars in the mid-60s. Today, there are three of us.”
Doctor said the order founded by St. Francis of Assisi was never intended to be stable in any one location.
“If you build a place and that’s the only place you stay at, that’s not what was intended,” he said. “We’re supposed to be itinerant. When we’ve done what needed to be done, we move on. That’s not just an itinerant spirit, that’s the spirituality that we have. One thing Francis did not want, he didn’t want friars to have stability in that sense.”
When the six provinces merge to one, the process will begin in earnest to determine where the needs of the order are most needed. That will lead to changes among the places the friars are serving presently, but what those changes will look like are not yet known.
“We will ask ourselves ‘how do we as Franciscans need to help people grow as a faith community?’” Doctor said. “So right now we’re determining what the criteria will be for how we assess where are ministries are needed.”
Nairn said he believes the four universities the Franciscans currently serve will continue to be an important part of the new province.
“Sadly, we don’t have anyone in the classrooms now,” he said. “A lot of Franciscans were teachers, but now, with our order’s ages increasing, a lot of our members don’t have the needed credentials to lead classes, or be the president of the university. I hope that we will continue, as board members, for example, or in other capacities.”
“We’re more in the background,” Nairn added. “I would like to see us become more visible.”
Nairn said that the 160 years of shared history between Quincy and the Franciscans is important to the order, and he believes that Quincy sees the university as an asset.
On a community level, Doctor said when the direction of the new province becomes more clear, they will make sure the community stays informed.
Doctor said that, while the future isn’t certain at this point, one thing he believes should happen is an acknowledgement of that mutual history.
“It seems to me we should have some sort of celebration,” he said. “Even if nothing changes directly with the school, the current province is going away. And we’ll want to celebrate the connection we’ve had for all this time.
