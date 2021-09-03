BARRY, Ill. — New Philadelphia Association Executive Director Marynel Corton hopes a new event helps build awareness of Free Frank McWorter and his story.
Free Frank Freedom Day will take place Monday, Sept. 13 with activities at 2 p.m. at the historic New Philadelphia town site and at 4 p.m. at Barry Baptist Church, 900 Main.
The celebration offers an opportunity to “experience the peaceful area out here and think about what Free Frank McWorter, his family and the town people of New Philadelphia added to the history and the progress in Illinois,” Corton said.
Festivities include a welcome greeting by NPA President Phil Bradshaw, a keynote address and remarks by McWorter family members, community leaders and historians along with opportunities to use the site’s augmented reality technology and visit Lucy’s Garden.
Keynote speaker Brig. General Donald L. Scott (retired), a Hunnewell native now living in Kansas City, founded the AmeriCorps National Civilian Community Corps and served for 10 years as deputy librarian and chief operating officer for the Library of Congress. A published author, Scott also chairs the board of Jim’s Journey: the Huck Finn Freedom Center in Hannibal, Mo. Scott will speak at the church, site of the latest Looking for Lincoln wayside sign.
Tied in with the celebration, the Illinois Freedom Project exhibit will be on display at the Barry Apple Festival headquarters building in the 700 block of Bainbridge Street in Barry. Hours are 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 8 and 10, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 and by appointment by calling 608-448-7094.
The exhibit — sponsored by the National Park Service, Illinois Department of Natural Resources and Looking for Lincoln — offers 12 panels highlighting stories of past struggles for freedom as a way to empower people to create a better future.
Free Frank McWorter purchased his freedom from slavery on Sept. 13, 1819, two years after buying freedom for his wife Lucy all with funds earned through his own initiative.
In 1836, Free Frank made history as the first African-American to plat and legally register a town, New Philadelphia. With proceeds from lot sales in New Philadelphia, McWorter bought freedom for as many as 15 family members.
Corton hopes to see the celebration grow in future years as a way to link Free Frank Freedom Day with the founding date of New Philadelphia, Sept. 18.
“We want to honor Free Frank for gaining his freedom and moving his family to Illinois,” Corton said. “And we want to support HR820 that is to make New Philadelphia a unit of the National Park Service.”
New Philadelphia already is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, designated a National Historic Landmark and is included in the National Park Service’s Underground Railroad Network to Freedom Program.
Making the site a national park would help more people see and understand the historical and cultural significance of New Philadelphia, where African Americans and European Americans lived and worked together, and ensure its preservation for years to come.