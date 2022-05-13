QUINCY — Four people were treated for minor injuries following a crash Friday afternoon north of Quincy.
According to the Adams County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to a crash at 12:26 p.m. at U.S. 24 and North 45th Street. A 2020 Chevrolet 2500 was heading north on North 45th Street when the driver, Darrell Roberts, 71, of Plymouth, reportedly failed to stop for the stop sign at the intersection with U.S. 24. A 2018 Ford Fusion driven by Paula Kinne, 42, of Vermont was heading west on U.S. 24 and struck the Chevrolet.
Kinne and a passenger, Sylvan Miller, 63, of Colchester, along with Roberts, his passenger Suzette M. Roberts, 61, of Plymouth, and two juveniles in the Chevrolet were all taken to Blessing Hospital. The four adults were treated for minor injuries sustained in the crash, while there were no reported injuries to the children. Everyone involved was reportedly wearing a seat belt or restrained in the proper safety seats.
Roberts was cited for disobeying a stop sign and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. ACSD was assisted at the scene by Adams County EMS and Tri-Township Fire Department.