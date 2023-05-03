CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Friends of the Carthage Public Library annual meeting and program, “Creating a Culture of Literacy,” will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 9 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Carthage.
A short business meeting, election of officers and a recap of activities over the past year will be followed by a presentation highlighting the Carthage Middle School literacy program.
Teachers Jenny White, Amy Shirey, Sarah Roberts and Chris Lewis presented their program in March at the Illinois Reading Conference in Springfield.
Membership dues for the Friends are $5 per student, $10 per person, $25 per family and $25 per sponsor. Applications are available at the library and the annual meeting.
More information and reservations, which are encouraged but not required, are available by calling Melita Finney at 217-357-1223.
