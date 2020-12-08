QUINCY — The friendship between Debi Moore and the late Mara Clingingsmith covered 30 years.
They were pals. Close, close friends. They even worked together.
So when the COVID-19 coronavirus recently claimed Clingingsmith, a popular and well-known figure around Quincy, Moore was one of many across the city greatly affected.
Moore had no problem — or hesitation — when asked to describe her longtime friend.
“Amazing, just amazing,” Moore said. “She touched a lot of lives.”
And now Moore would like to see the community touch the lives of Clingingsmith’s family, which is not only trying to cope with her loss but facing daunting medical bills.
Moore and Teresa Downs Robinson are coordinating an online auction to raise funds for the Clingingsmith family. The auction will begin at noon Friday and conclude at 10 p.m. Sunday.
The online auction site can be accessed at maskup4mara.auction. Registration is free. Once registered, an email will be sent with additional information.
“Most importantly, we’ll be honoring Mara Clingingsmith’s life and supporting her family in their time of tragic loss and need,” Moore and Robinson said.
Clingingsmith died Nov. 4 at Blessing Hospital following a month-long battle against the virus. She was 58.
Clingingsmith worked in sales at WGEM, was general manager at KHQA and classified ad manager at The Herald-Whig. She also worked at Shottenkirk Chevrolet, and most recently was the face of the Better Business Bureau, where she served as regional director.
“Each one of her careers allowed Mara to be a part of the community,” Moore said. “She had a great business sense.”
Robinson described Clingingsmith as “compassionate and selfless,” a person “you never had to ask” to help with a worthy cause. Clingingsmith was active in numerous organizations.
“Mara and I grew even closer over the past 10 years,” Moore said. “I respected her.”
Robinson said the community’s response to the auction “has been outstanding.” She said the original goal of 100 lots was passed early and expects around 200 by the time the auction opens.
“We’ve been working non-stop on this,” Robinson said.
Those with questions or seeking additional information should contact Moore at 217-430-8503.