After the storm

Quincy was spared the brunt of Friday's storm system that moved through the region, while areas near Beverly Township and Plainville saw hail damage to some property. Adams County Emergency Management Agency said spotters tracked a funnel cloud moving east across the county, but reported no damage from that.

 H-W Photo/Mike Sorensen

QUINCY — Spotters with the Adams County Emergency Management Agency tracked a funnel cloud making its way from the Mississippi River through the southern portion of the county as a line of storms moved through the area Friday.

"There was no damage from that," said John Simon, director of the agency. "There was some hail damage down in that area. We heard reports of baseball-size hail, and one of our spotters measured 2 1/2 inch hailstones near (Beverly Township)."

