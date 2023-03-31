QUINCY — Spotters with the Adams County Emergency Management Agency tracked a funnel cloud making its way from the Mississippi River through the southern portion of the county as a line of storms moved through the area Friday.
"There was no damage from that," said John Simon, director of the agency. "There was some hail damage down in that area. We heard reports of baseball-size hail, and one of our spotters measured 2 1/2 inch hailstones near (Beverly Township)."
Earlier in the day, the predictions on the storms suggested a chance of more severe thunderstorms and a higher risk of tornados. Based on those forecasts, area school administrators had to decide the best course for their students early in the day.
Some districts canceled classes Friday to avoid the safety concerns. Others dismissed early on Friday, mostly between 10 a.m. and noon.
Illini West High School Superintendent Jay Harnack used Friday as a remote learning day.
“I don’t know if there’s ever an ideal remote learning day, but this, in my mind at least, is where the value of these days come into play,” Harnack said. “Now we can certainly exercise an abundance of caution related to these kinds of weather situations and still continue the educational process.”
Quincy Public Schools alerted families on Thursday to the possibility of an early dismissal due to weather concerns, then dismissed students early on Friday on a staggered schedule, starting with the Academy at 10 a.m. and ending with the K-5 buildings at 11 a.m.
Superintendent Todd Pettit said the decision to release early was based on the updated severe weather advisory.
“It’s not just QPS. I’m in collaboration with the county superintendents, with (Quincy Notre Dame High School Principal) Mark McDowell for the parochial schools and also our region,” Pettit said.
“At the end of the day, it’s really about keeping our students safe.”
Simon said he's happy to avoid being in the headlines because of a more serious storm.
"We don't want to be the focus of these stories," Simon said. "While it might be interesting to see storms like that, they're costly and cause extensive damage, along with risks to people."
Friday evening, Quincy remained under a high wind warning from the National Weather Service. The warning called for winds between 20-30 miles per hour, with gusts reaching as much as 60 mph.
"What we're likely to see is these sustained higher winds with those strong gusts," Simon said. "But those generally don't carry as much energy as these severe storms."
Friday evening, Adams Electric reported through social media that transmission service to four of its substations had been knocked out. The outage affected customers in Adams, Brown, and Schuyler counties, including Camp Point and Mount Sterling.
At one point Friday, Adams' website showed around 2,500 customers without power. Just before 9 p.m., the company was showing that service was restored to all substations and should be back on for all customers.
Simon said it's not that uncommon to see these active systems at this time of year.
"It's important to remember that we've seen severe weather in nearly every month," he said. "It's not very often in the winter months, but we're here at the end of March now."
Simon also noted that it may be that people just aren't as used to spring storms as it's been several years since the area has seen serious storms.
Staff Writer Deborah Gertz Husar contributed to this story
