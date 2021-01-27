QUINCY — Patrick DeHaan does not believe West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri will see gas prices eclipse $3 a gallon this year.
That’s the good news.
That, however, does not mean prices at the pump will not continue to inch upward during much of 2021.
That’s the bad news.
“While Americans are nearly guaranteed to see higher gas prices in 2021, average prices are still likely to be quite affordable,” DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, told The Herald-Whig in a phone interview.
DeHaan is based in Chicago for GasBuddy, a tech company headquartered in Boston. GasBuddy provides the No. 1-ranked travel and navigation app that is used by more North American drivers than any other. GasBuddy covers more than 150,000 U.S. gas stations, including 4,378 in Illinois and 3,940 in Missouri.
DeHaan said as the nation continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, gas prices will rise — as they have in recent weeks.
DeHaan said there is always a degree of “unpredictability” when it comes to gas prices, but as more Americans emerge from lockdowns and quarantines there will be more of a demand on the petroleum market. That will ultimately equate to higher prices at the pump.
“Average prices are still likely to be quite affordable,” DeHaan said.
But there’s a good chance those “affordable prices” will still leave most wallets “a bit more empty this year,” according to DeHaan.
In the Quincy area this week, the price-per-gallon has ranged from $2.30 to $2.59. In Northeast Missouri, most gas was in the $2.19 range, and as low as $2.03 at least one station in Hannibal.
The lowest price in Illinois on Wednesday was $2.14 in Champaign. In Missouri, gas was selling as low as $1.24 in Bloomfield.
A study earlier this month provided by U.S. News and World Report indicated crude oil prices have increased steadily since November, rising from about $36 a barrel to as high as $53 a barrel. Prices had tumbled into the $20 range in March of last year, during the early stages of the pandemic.
The cost of crude oil represents more than 50% of the final price of gasoline, but there is often a delay before the higher prices show up at the pump, according to the U.S. News and World Report information.
Earlier this week, states with the highest average prices for a gallon of regular-grade gas were California ($3.38), Hawaii ($3.33), Washington ($2.82) and Nevada ($2.73). At the opposite end of the price spectrum were Mississippi ($2.09), Oklahoma ($2.11) and Texas ($2.11).
The Illinois average currently sits at $2.48 and Missouri at $2.12. A year ago this week, average prices were $2.54 in Illinois and $2.13 in Missouri.
Illinois prices are traditionally higher than the states bordering it because of layers of state-related taxes. Illinois gas taxes are the third-highest in the nation behind California and Pennsylvania. Missouri ranks No. 49.
Record gas prices for the region were recorded in Quincy in July 2008 when fuel rose to as high as $4.21 a gallon, according to AAA.