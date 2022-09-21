QUINCY — Since the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, more than 300 military members from Illinois have died in service of their country. The Gold Star Mission was created to remember those who have fallen and to ensure their legacy.
"This ride isn't a fundraiser," Matthew Jones said. "It's about the memory of those soldiers."
Jones is the president of the Gold Star Mission. He said the group does accept donations, but those funds are put toward scholarships the organization awards in the names of these fallen military members.
"We're out here to raise awareness," Jones said. "If these Gold Star families are out there and need support, there are other families out there that would understand, and we're here to try and support them all."
Vonda Rodgers's son, Sgt. Joshua Rodgers, was killed in Afghanistan in April 2017. Gold Star Mission reached out to her to show gratitude and appreciation for the job he did.
"They invited me to participate in the banquet where they give out the scholarships," Rodgers said. "The students who get the scholarships learn about the life of the soldier associated with the award."
Rodgers of Bloomington said she thinks it important to remember that military members aren't heroes because they gave their lives in the service.
"(Josh) volunteered right out of high school, showed up on that first day, scared out of his mind, but he did it," she said. "That's why he's a hero."
In that regard, Rodgers said riding through the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy was a memorable opportunity for the riders.
"I know it's under a lot of construction, so I'm already looking forward to coming back and seeing it when it's done," she said "There were people out and along the street, so we did what we call a slow ride-by, so the riders can wave at them and honor those veterans, too. We don't just want to honor the Gold Star families, though that's our mission, but we want to show respect to all veterans."
Tuesday was the first day of this year's 500-miles ride, taking riders from Springfield, through Pleasant Plains, west to Beardstown and Rushville before coming through Mount Sterling and Camp Point, closing out the day's 120-mile journey at the National Guard Armory in Quincy. This year's ride was expanded to an international event. The Illinois National Guard partners with military forces in Poland, sending support troops when Poland deploys units.
"We have soldiers and Gold Star Families from Poland with us this year," Rodgers said. "We have a group of about 25 from Poland with us, some riding, some as part of the support team like me. There have been some language barriers, of course, but as a Gold Star Mom, when I'm speaking to a Gold Star Mom from Poland, you don't really need words to understand each other."
The Gold Star 500 ride sets off from Quincy Wednesday morning on the way north, with stops including Macomb and Galesburg. On Saturday, riders will cross the finish line at the Great Lakes Naval Base Community Center in Chicago.
For more information on the ride and the Gold Star Mission organization, please visit goldstarmission.org.
