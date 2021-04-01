CARTHAGE, Ill. — The Carthage Golf Club Women's League will offer a boot camp for Tri-State women interested in learning, improving their game or just playing golf.
Camp sessions begin at 5 p.m. on April 13, 20 and 27 at the Carthage Club House.
Short instructional presentations will be offered, with seasoned golfers on hand to help with getting acquainted with the course, then participants will head out to golf.
The $10 cost covers all three nights and an additional three free passes for nine holes of golf, with an extra fee for a cart, to use any time during the year that the course is open.
More information is available by calling Carol Brooks at 217-357-5245.