QUINCY — Christmas arrived a little more than a week early on Thursday for 50 families across West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.
The annual Good News of Christmas campaign handed out a wide variety of gifts — many filling basic needs and providing important assistance — for the struggling families.
“This means a lot; this is a real blessing,” said Michael, who with wife Lee Ann — not their real names — picked up gifts for their family, which includes three children (and a fourth on the way).
Michael explained how 2020 has been a difficult period both financially and due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This has been a challenging year, and there would not have been any Christmas gifts for our family without (the Good News program),” Michael said.
The Good News of Christmas campaign, which dates to 1988, is sponsored annually by The Herald-Whig and the United Way of Adams County. Major assistance is provided by Refreshment Services Pepsi, Midland Paper Company, John Wood Community College and the Adams County Health Department.
“We have about 100 to 150 volunteers who also help with all sorts of things, from buying presents to wrapping them and helping out in a variety of ways,” said Nathan Halfpap, marketing manager of The Herald-Whig who also serves as coordinator of the Good News of Christmas program.
Families throughout The Herald-Whig’s circulation area in West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri are selected each year to receive assistance by caseworkers familiar with their plights. The United Way and its partner agencies across the region work with The Herald-Whig during the Good News campaign.
This year, the 50 families chosen for assistance all received sponsorship from various individuals and groups in West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.
“We are very thankful for that support,” Halfpap said. “Since the inception of the Good News of Christmas more than 30 years ago, more than $1.8 million has been given, along with countless volunteer hours and services.”
Over the years, the Good News of Christmas has touched more than 1,500 families and 7,500 individuals.
Mary Anne — not her real name — was another receiving assistance Thursday. A single mom unable to work, she said there would have been no gifts for her three children without the Good News of Christmas campaign.
“This really means a lot, because this is also the last Christmas I get to spend with my son before he leaves for the Marines,” Mary Anne said.
Mary Anne said she was “ecstatic” when she was informed her family was one of the 50 chosen.
“I didn’t realize there would be this much stuff,” she said, looking at her vehicle, packed full of gifts for her family.
Jenna Hull, director of program services for United Way, was admittedly “emotional” when seeing the impact of the Good News of Christmas.
“This is the best day, when you get to see the faces of the people who are receiving the gifts,” Hull said.
Good News officials noted the gifts are not a “handout,” but rather a “hand up.”
“Good News helps people to get back on their feet and to have a memorable Christmas holiday,” Halfpap said.
Good News of Christmas recipients in and near Quincy picked up their Christmas gifts at the Community Room at the Quincy Mall. Gifts were delivered to outlying areas in semi-trucks provided by John Wood Community College.