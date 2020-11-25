QUINCY — It’s been a rough year, but the annual Good News of Christmas campaign will allow an opportunity to help brighten what would be an otherwise bleak holiday season for some.
The pandemic is still with us, and so are the accompanying health and financial issues that have caused problems for so many. That’s why the Good News of Christmas campaign, which dates to 1988, permits at least a temporary escape from those predicaments for both recipients and volunteers.
Good News of Christmas is sponsored annually by The Herald-Whig and the United Way of Adams County.
“Since its inception, more than $1.8 million has been given, along with countless volunteer hours and services,” said Nathan Halfpap, marketing manager of The Herald-Whig who coordinates the Good News of Christmas program. “Over the years, the Good News of Christmas has touched more than 1,500 families and 7,500 individuals, helping them to get back on their feet and to have a memorable Christmas holiday.”
Families throughout The Herald-Whig’s circulation area in West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri are selected each year to receive assistance by caseworkers familiar with their plights.
This year, 50 families have been chosen. Selected profiles of some of those families will be presented in The Herald-Whig in the coming weeks.
“It’s been a memorable, long-time partnership with the United Way on this project,” Halfpap said.
The Quincy Mall Community Room will again serve as Good News of Christmas headquarters. The area will be open 6 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday for volunteers who wish to help wrapping gifts or shopping for presents.
“There are plenty of volunteer opportunities available,” Halfpap said.
For additional information about donations or volunteering, contact Halfpap at 217-221-3306. For more details about adopting a family, contact the United Way at 217-224-1223.
Those wishing to make a monetary donation to this year’s campaign can be sent to The Herald-Whig, Attn. Nathan Halfpap, P.O. Box 909, Quincy, IL, 62306.
Good News of Christmas recipients in and near Quincy will pick up their Christmas gifts at the Community Room on Thursday, Dec. 17. Gifts will be delivered to outlying areas in semi-trucks provided by John Wood Community College.
The campaign was originally suggested by then-Herald-Whig General Manager Max Crotser. He previously had worked in the St. Louis area where the Post-Dispatch had a similar Christmas campaign to help needy families.
Mary Winters, one of the key organizers of the Good News concept, said in 2018 “the amazing story of the annual campaign is the people of the region” who make it work.
“I’ve always thought our area is extremely generous, and the Good News is an absolute reflection of the heart of the people in our region,” Winters said.
Winters, along with then-promotions/market research manager Bruce Tomlinson and the late Peter A. “Tony” Oakley, who at the time was circulation director, took that Good News idea and brought it to fruition.
In the beginning, what level of support such an idea would receive was unknown. Organizers started by putting donated items in a small warehouse, but soon found that more space was needed.
Winters said families facing financial problems were nominated by churches and a few small organizations. Some social service agencies helped screen the families, which then filled out a list of needs. Those lists were published in The Herald-Whig and individuals or groups “adopted” certain families.
More than 30 years later, the Good News of Christmas is a familiar element of the holiday season in West-Central Illinois and Northeast Missouri.
The Good News campaign won the prestigious Governor’s Cup award in 1991, the state’s top award for volunteerism. The Illinois Press Association presented the Good News campaign with its community service award in 2014.
In an article penned by former Herald-Whig writer and current managing editor of the Hannibal Courier-Post, Doug Wilson, Winters said the ongoing success of the Good News of Christmas can be found in how it has touched the collective heart of people across the region.
“You can organize all you want, but if people don’t give, if they don’t connect with the campaign, it’s not going to work,” Winters said.
In that same article, Tomlinson agreed. He said he remembered members of families who got help one year might come back as volunteers to help with the program later.
Oakley, too, had many fond memories of the campaign before his death in 2015. Oakley said he “loved seeing the joy of donors.” He often told how someone would come in off the street and anonymously give several hundred dollars to brighten somebody’s Christmas.
“The success of the Good News of Christmas is an acknowledgement of the people in our area,” Winters said.